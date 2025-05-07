Sensational! PSG fans put on a dazzling show and performance ahead of Arsenal clash

On Wednesday, May 7, PSG host Arsenal in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League, and the home fans gave the teams an absolutely electrifying welcome before kick-off.

Details: PSG supporters staged a stunning display with fireworks and a vibrant performance.

PSG fans showing Arsenal how it's done... pic.twitter.com/3cwghuavbJ — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) May 7, 2025

The PSG fans unveil their tifo #AFC pic.twitter.com/g662ypnpyB — Alex Howell (@iamAlexHowell) May 7, 2025

On the eve of the game, footage surfaced showing Paris police clashing with PSG fans. Law enforcement officers pushed them back with shields and used tear gas.

The official UEFA website published the starting line-ups, and French winger Ousmane Dembélé has been left on the bench for this match.

Reminder: The second leg kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time at Parc des Princes. Our editorial team has prepared all the details on where and when to watch the match live.