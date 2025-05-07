Sensational! PSG fans put on a dazzling show and performance ahead of Arsenal clash
Football news Today, 15:11Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
On Wednesday, May 7, PSG host Arsenal in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League, and the home fans gave the teams an absolutely electrifying welcome before kick-off.
Details: PSG supporters staged a stunning display with fireworks and a vibrant performance.
On the eve of the game, footage surfaced showing Paris police clashing with PSG fans. Law enforcement officers pushed them back with shields and used tear gas.
The official UEFA website published the starting line-ups, and French winger Ousmane Dembélé has been left on the bench for this match.
Reminder: The second leg kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time at Parc des Princes. Our editorial team has prepared all the details on where and when to watch the match live.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 13:14 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
Hockey news Today, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Football news Yesterday, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Lifestyle Yesterday, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 04:50 Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message
Paris Saint-Germain 1 - 0 Arsenal Today, 15:00 Champions LeagueParis Saint-GermainArsenal45’ + 2
1
0
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito Today, 18:00 Copa LibertadoresDeportivo TachiraLDU de Quito18:00
-
-
Bahia - : - Nacional Today, 18:00 Copa LibertadoresBahiaNacional18:00
-
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Flamengo Today, 20:30 Copa LibertadoresCentral Cordoba de SantiagoFlamengo20:30
-
-
Cerro Porteno - : - Palmeiras Today, 20:30 Copa LibertadoresCerro PortenoPalmeiras20:30
-
-
Universidad de Chile - : - Estudiantes Today, 20:30 Copa LibertadoresUniversidad de ChileEstudiantes20:30
-
-
Sporting Cristal - : - Bolivar Today, 22:00 Copa LibertadoresSporting CristalBolivar22:00
-
-
Manchester United - : - Athletic Club 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa LeagueManchester UnitedAthletic Club15:00
-
-
Chelsea - : - Djurgaarden 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference LeagueChelseaDjurgaarden15:00
-
-
Bodoe/Glimt - : - Tottenham 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa LeagueBodoe/GlimtTottenham15:00
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:42 At just the right moment. Fabián Ruiz scores his first Champions League goal Football news Today, 15:34 Moisés Caicedo receives Ecuador's highest honor from the president Football news Today, 15:11 Sensational! PSG fans put on a dazzling show and performance ahead of Arsenal clash Football news Today, 14:29 Tear gas was used. Police clash with PSG fans Football news Today, 14:11 Problems for PSG. Ousmane Dembélé will start the match against Arsenal on the bench Football news Today, 14:02 Can Arsenal do it? How many teams in Champions League history have reached the final after a home defeat in the first leg Football news Today, 13:14 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings Basketball news Today, 12:57 Steph Curry suffers injury and will miss the next playoff game Tennis news Today, 12:20 Masters champion Fabio Fognini to retire after Rome tournament Football news Today, 11:54 Borussia Dortmund turned down Jadon Sancho. Chelsea still undecided
Sport Predictions
Football Today Deportivo Táchira vs LDU Quito, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025 Football Today Bahia vs Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 8, 2025 Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks. Prediction and bet for the game on May 8, 2025 Football Today Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes: showdown for group leadership Football Today Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025 Football Today Central Cordoba vs Flamengo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 8, 2025 Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and betting tip for the May 8, 2025 game Football Today Sporting Cristal vs Bolivar prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 8, 2025 Football Today Pachuca vs América prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 8, 2025 Tennis 08 may 2025 Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2025