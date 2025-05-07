Problems for PSG. Ousmane Dembélé will start the match against Arsenal on the bench

PSG hosts Arsenal in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, May 7. The main question was whether Dembélé would feature in this game, and it appears he is still not fully fit.

Details: The official UEFA website has published the starting lineups, and the French winger has not made the starting eleven for this match. He will begin the clash on the substitutes' bench, confirming he is not yet match-ready.

As for Arsenal, Thomas Partey returns to the starting lineup after serving his suspension and missing the first leg against PSG.

The return leg kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time at Parc des Princes. Our editorial team has prepared information on where and when to watch the match online.

Reminder: Belgian defender Vermaelen believes that despite the setback in the first game, the situation remains tough but not hopeless—a place in the final is still within reach. He especially highlights Arsenal's performance against Real Madrid as a reason for optimism.