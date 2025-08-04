RU RU ES ES FR FR
Senegal vs Nigeria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 5, 2025

Football news Today, 08:36
Senegal vs Nigeria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 5, 2025 Photo: https://thenff.com/

Senegal and Nigeria will face off in the opening round of the African Nations Championship, and here’s all the key information on where and when to watch the clash.

Senegal vs Nigeria: what you need to know about the match

Senegal earned their spot in the tournament through the qualifiers, facing Liberia over two legs. The first leg ended in a 1–1 draw, but in the return fixture, the Senegalese side cruised to a dominant 3–0 victory. Notably, Senegal are the reigning champions of the African Nations Championship, having defeated Algeria 1–0 in the 2022 final.

Nigeria faced tougher opposition in qualifying, going up against Ghana and overcoming them 3–1 on aggregate. Back in 2018, Nigeria reached the final of the African Nations Championship but were beaten by Morocco. They also claimed bronze in 2014 after edging Zimbabwe 1–0. However, they did not feature in the last edition of the tournament.

Senegal vs Nigeria: when and where will the match take place?

The opening-round match of the African Nations Championship between Senegal and Nigeria is scheduled for Tuesday, August 5, with kickoff set for 19:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 10:00

  • New York 13:00

  • Panama 13:00

  • Toronto 13:00

  • Port of Spain 14:00

  • London 18:00

  • Yaoundé 19:00

  • Abuja 19:00

  • Cape Town 0:00

  • New Delhi 22:30

  • Sydney 03:00

  • Kiribati 05:00

Senegal vs Nigeria: where to watch the match online?

The official broadcasters of the African Nations Championship include beIN Sports, Canal+, New World TV, and IMG. In many African countries, SuperSport and SABC are among the main providers airing the tournament.

In addition, the match will be available in Canada on beIN, fuboTV, and Fanatiz. In the United States, Fanatiz is also one of the main streaming platforms for this fixture.

