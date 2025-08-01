African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results
This weekend marks the kickoff of another national team tournament in Africa — the African Nations Championship.
The tournament will take place across multiple host countries. On December 17, 2023, it was officially announced that Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda would co-host the 2024 edition of the African Nations Championship.
The competition will begin on August 2 and run until August 30. A total of 19 teams will take part, divided into four groups.
The Dailysports team brings you the full schedule, results, and standings of the 2024 African Nations Championship.
Time — CET
Group A
August 3
14:00 Kenya vs DR Congo
17:00 Morocco vs Angola
August 7
15:00 DR Congo vs Zambia
18:00 Angola vs Kenya
August 10
14:00 Kenya vs Morocco
17:00 Zambia vs Angola
August 14
16:00 Morocco vs Zambia
19:00 Angola vs DR Congo
August 17
14:00 Zambia vs Morocco
14:00 Zambia vs Kenya
|Place
|Team
|G
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts.
|1
|Morocco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|2
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|3
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|4
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|5
|Angola
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
Group B
August 2
19:00 Tanzania vs Burkina Faso
August 3
19:00 Madagascar vs Mauritania
August 6
16:00 Burkina Faso vs Central African Republic
19:00 Mauritania vs Tanzania
August 9
16:00 Central African Republic vs Mauritania
19:00 Tanzania vs Madagascar
August 13
16:00 Madagascar vs Central African Republic
19:00 Mauritania vs Burkina Faso
August 16
19:00 Burkina Faso vs Madagascar
19:00 Central African Republic vs Tanzania
|Place
|Team
|G
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts.
|1
|Burkina Faso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|2
|Madagascar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|3
|Central African Republic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|4
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|5
|Mauritania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
Group C
August 4
16:00 Niger vs Guinea
19:00 Uganda vs Algeria
August 8
16:00 Algeria vs South Africa
19:00 Guinea vs Uganda
August 11
16:00 South Africa vs Guinea
19:00 Uganda vs Niger
August 15
16:00 Guinea vs Algeria
19:00 Niger vs South Africa
August 18
19:00 Algeria vs Niger
19:00 South Africa vs Uganda
|Place
|Team
|G
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts.
|1
|Algeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|2
|Niger
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|3
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|4
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|5
|Guinea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
Group D
August 5
16:00 Republic of the Congo vs Sudan
19:00 Senegal vs Nigeria
August 12
16:00 Senegal vs Republic of the Congo
19:00 Sudan vs Nigeria
August 19
19:00 Nigeria vs Republic of the Congo
19:00 Sudan vs Senegal
|Place
|Team
|G
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts.
|1
|Senegal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|2
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|3
|Sudan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|4
|Republic of the Congo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
Play-offs
Quarterfinal
22.08
1А - 2B
1B - 2A
23.08
1C - 2D
1D - 2C
Semifinals
26.08
1А/2B - 1D/2C
1B/2A - 1C/2D
Third place match
29.08
Teams that lost the semifinals
Final
30.08
Teams that won the semifinals
Reminder: Senegal are the reigning champions of this tournament. They claimed their first-ever title by defeating Algeria in a penalty shootout in the final.