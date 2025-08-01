RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Sports News Football news African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results

African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results

The most important information about the tournament.
Football news Today, 13:30
Miguel Solomons
African Nations Championship: Schedule and Results Photo: CAF Online

This weekend marks the kickoff of another national team tournament in Africa — the African Nations Championship.

The tournament will take place across multiple host countries. On December 17, 2023, it was officially announced that Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda would co-host the 2024 edition of the African Nations Championship.

The competition will begin on August 2 and run until August 30. A total of 19 teams will take part, divided into four groups.

The Dailysports team brings you the full schedule, results, and standings of the 2024 African Nations Championship.

Time — CET

Group A

August 3
14:00 Kenya vs DR Congo
17:00 Morocco vs Angola

August 7
15:00 DR Congo vs Zambia
18:00 Angola vs Kenya

August 10
14:00 Kenya vs Morocco
17:00 Zambia vs Angola

August 14
16:00 Morocco vs Zambia
19:00 Angola vs DR Congo

August 17
14:00 Zambia vs Morocco
14:00 Zambia vs Kenya

PlaceTeamGWDLGDPts.
1Morocco00000:00
2Kenya00000:00
3Zambia00000:00
4Zambia00000:00
5Angola00000:00

Group B

August 2
19:00 Tanzania vs Burkina Faso

August 3
19:00 Madagascar vs Mauritania

August 6
16:00 Burkina Faso vs Central African Republic
19:00 Mauritania vs Tanzania

August 9
16:00 Central African Republic vs Mauritania
19:00 Tanzania vs Madagascar

August 13
16:00 Madagascar vs Central African Republic
19:00 Mauritania vs Burkina Faso

August 16
19:00 Burkina Faso vs Madagascar
19:00 Central African Republic vs Tanzania

PlaceTeamGWDLGDPts.
1Burkina Faso00000:00
2Madagascar00000:00
3Central African Republic00000:00
4Tanzania00000:00
5Mauritania00000:00

Group C

August 4
16:00 Niger vs Guinea
19:00 Uganda vs Algeria

August 8
16:00 Algeria vs South Africa
19:00 Guinea vs Uganda

August 11
16:00 South Africa vs Guinea
19:00 Uganda vs Niger

August 15
16:00 Guinea vs Algeria
19:00 Niger vs South Africa

August 18
19:00 Algeria vs Niger
19:00 South Africa vs Uganda

PlaceTeamGWDLGDPts.
1Algeria00000:00
2Niger00000:00
3South Africa00000:00
4Uganda00000:00
5Guinea00000:00

Group D

August 5
16:00 Republic of the Congo vs Sudan
19:00 Senegal vs Nigeria

August 12
16:00 Senegal vs Republic of the Congo
19:00 Sudan vs Nigeria

August 19
19:00 Nigeria vs Republic of the Congo
19:00 Sudan vs Senegal

PlaceTeamGWDLGDPts.
1Senegal00000:00
2Nigeria00000:00
3Sudan00000:00
4Republic of the Congo00000:00

Play-offs

Quarterfinal

22.08
1А - 2B
1B - 2A

23.08
1C - 2D
1D - 2C

Semifinals

26.08
1А/2B - 1D/2C
1B/2A - 1C/2D

Third place match

29.08
Teams that lost the semifinals

Final

30.08
Teams that won the semifinals

Reminder: Senegal are the reigning champions of this tournament. They claimed their first-ever title by defeating Algeria in a penalty shootout in the final.

