African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results

This weekend marks the kickoff of another national team tournament in Africa — the African Nations Championship.

The tournament will take place across multiple host countries. On December 17, 2023, it was officially announced that Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda would co-host the 2024 edition of the African Nations Championship.

Read also: MTN8 2025: Schedule and Results of the Cup Tournament

The competition will begin on August 2 and run until August 30. A total of 19 teams will take part, divided into four groups.

The Dailysports team brings you the full schedule, results, and standings of the 2024 African Nations Championship.

Time — CET

Group A

August 3

14:00 Kenya vs DR Congo

17:00 Morocco vs Angola

August 7

15:00 DR Congo vs Zambia

18:00 Angola vs Kenya

August 10

14:00 Kenya vs Morocco

17:00 Zambia vs Angola

August 14

16:00 Morocco vs Zambia

19:00 Angola vs DR Congo

August 17

14:00 Zambia vs Morocco

14:00 Zambia vs Kenya

Place Team G W D L GD Pts. 1 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 2 Kenya 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 3 Zambia 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 4 Zambia 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 5 Angola 0 0 0 0 0:0 0

Group B

August 2

19:00 Tanzania vs Burkina Faso

August 3

19:00 Madagascar vs Mauritania

August 6

16:00 Burkina Faso vs Central African Republic

19:00 Mauritania vs Tanzania

August 9

16:00 Central African Republic vs Mauritania

19:00 Tanzania vs Madagascar

August 13

16:00 Madagascar vs Central African Republic

19:00 Mauritania vs Burkina Faso

August 16

19:00 Burkina Faso vs Madagascar

19:00 Central African Republic vs Tanzania

Place Team G W D L GD Pts. 1 Burkina Faso 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 2 Madagascar 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 3 Central African Republic 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 4 Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 5 Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0:0 0

Group C

August 4

16:00 Niger vs Guinea

19:00 Uganda vs Algeria

August 8

16:00 Algeria vs South Africa

19:00 Guinea vs Uganda

August 11

16:00 South Africa vs Guinea

19:00 Uganda vs Niger

August 15

16:00 Guinea vs Algeria

19:00 Niger vs South Africa

August 18

19:00 Algeria vs Niger

19:00 South Africa vs Uganda

Place Team G W D L GD Pts. 1 Algeria 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 2 Niger 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 3 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 4 Uganda 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 5 Guinea 0 0 0 0 0:0 0

Group D

August 5

16:00 Republic of the Congo vs Sudan

19:00 Senegal vs Nigeria

August 12

16:00 Senegal vs Republic of the Congo

19:00 Sudan vs Nigeria

August 19

19:00 Nigeria vs Republic of the Congo

19:00 Sudan vs Senegal

Place Team G W D L GD Pts. 1 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 2 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 3 Sudan 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 4 Republic of the Congo 0 0 0 0 0:0 0

Play-offs

Quarterfinal

22.08

1А - 2B

1B - 2A

23.08

1C - 2D

1D - 2C

Semifinals

26.08

1А/2B - 1D/2C

1B/2A - 1C/2D

Third place match

29.08

Teams that lost the semifinals

Final

30.08

Teams that won the semifinals

Reminder: Senegal are the reigning champions of this tournament. They claimed their first-ever title by defeating Algeria in a penalty shootout in the final.