Senegal vs. Ivory Coast: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

On Monday, we anticipate two matches of the knockout stage in the 2023 African Cup of Nations. The second match of this game day will be a clash between the defending champion, Senegal, and the hosts of the tournament, Ivory Coast. Dailysports will guide you on where to witness this encounter.

Senegal – Ivory Coast: what to know about the match?

Senegal endeavors to uphold its status as the reigning African champion and is considered one of the prime contenders this year. The team substantiated its prowess during the group stage, winning all three matches, amassing a total of eight goals while conceding only once to Cameroon.

Ivory Coast, which clinched the championship title in 2015, found itself among the frontrunners, as per bookmakers' evaluations. However, during the group stage, the team managed just one victory, in the opening match against the tournament underdog Guinea-Bissau (2:0), while suffering defeats twice, against Nigeria (0:1) and Equatorial Guinea (0:4).

Senegal – Ivory Coast: when and where the match will take place

The match between the Senegal and Ivory Coast national teams will take place in Yamoussoukro at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium. The referee will initiate proceedings at 21:00 Central European Time.

Kick-off times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

Senegal – Ivory Coast: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters may vary in different countries, and it's worth noting that not all countries will have coverage of the match. For the international audience, the game will be broadcast on Bet365.

Dailysports has curated information for you on where you can catch this match in your country.

Australia - beIN Sports

Cameroon - CRTV, Canal+, SuperSport, AfroSport TV, New World Sport

Canada - beIN Sports, fuboTV Canada

Kenya - AfroSport TV, SuperSport, DStv Now,

Nigeria - StarTimes, SuperSport, AfroSport TV, DStv Now, Canal+

South Africa - Startimes Sports, SuperSport, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SABC Plus

Uganda - Sanyuka TV, SuperSport, New World Sport, DStv Now, AfroSport TV

United Kingdom - Sky Sports, BBC

United States - beIN Sports

Other countries: