Senegal vs. Ivory Coast: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel
On Monday, we anticipate two matches of the knockout stage in the 2023 African Cup of Nations. The second match of this game day will be a clash between the defending champion, Senegal, and the hosts of the tournament, Ivory Coast. Dailysports will guide you on where to witness this encounter.
Senegal – Ivory Coast: what to know about the match?
Senegal endeavors to uphold its status as the reigning African champion and is considered one of the prime contenders this year. The team substantiated its prowess during the group stage, winning all three matches, amassing a total of eight goals while conceding only once to Cameroon.
Ivory Coast, which clinched the championship title in 2015, found itself among the frontrunners, as per bookmakers' evaluations. However, during the group stage, the team managed just one victory, in the opening match against the tournament underdog Guinea-Bissau (2:0), while suffering defeats twice, against Nigeria (0:1) and Equatorial Guinea (0:4).
Senegal – Ivory Coast: when and where the match will take place
The match between the Senegal and Ivory Coast national teams will take place in Yamoussoukro at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium. The referee will initiate proceedings at 21:00 Central European Time.
Kick-off times in different countries around the world:
- Los Angeles 12:00
- New York 15:00
- Panama 15:00
- Toronto 15:00
- Port of Spain 16:00
- London 20:00
- Yaoundé 21:00
- Abuja 21:00
- Cape Town 22:00
Senegal – Ivory Coast: where to watch the match online
Broadcasters may vary in different countries, and it's worth noting that not all countries will have coverage of the match. For the international audience, the game will be broadcast on Bet365.
Dailysports has curated information for you on where you can catch this match in your country.
- Australia - beIN Sports
- Cameroon - CRTV, Canal+, SuperSport, AfroSport TV, New World Sport
- Canada - beIN Sports, fuboTV Canada
- Kenya - AfroSport TV, SuperSport, DStv Now,
- Nigeria - StarTimes, SuperSport, AfroSport TV, DStv Now, Canal+
- South Africa - Startimes Sports, SuperSport, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SABC Plus
- Uganda - Sanyuka TV, SuperSport, New World Sport, DStv Now, AfroSport TV
- United Kingdom - Sky Sports, BBC
- United States - beIN Sports
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN Sports
- Angola - TPA, SuperSport
- Barbados - SportsMax
- Botswana - SuperSport
- British Virgin Islands - SportsMax
- Cayman Islands - SportsMax
- Dominica - SportsMax
- Gambia - GRTS, SuperSport
- Ghana - GBC, SuperSport
- Grenada - SportsMax
- Hong Kong - beIN Sports
- India - FanCode
- Ireland - Sky Sports
- Israel - 5Sport
- Jamaica - SportsMax
- Lesotho - SuperSport
- Liberia - SuperSport
- Madagascar - SuperSport
- Malawi - SuperSport
- Mauritius - SuperSport
- Namibia - SuperSport
- Palestine - beIN SPORTS
- Rwanda - SuperSport
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- South Sudan - beIN Sports
- Sudan - beIN Sports
- Tanzania - AfroSport TV, SuperSport, DStv Now, StarTimes
- Trinidad and Tobago - SportsMax
- Zambia - ZNBC, SuperSport, ZNBC Zambia, New World Sport, AfroSport TV
- Zimbabwe - ZBC, SuperSport, DStv Now, New World Sport, AfroSport TV