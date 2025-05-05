RU RU ES ES FR FR
Season over? Postecoglou comments on Maddison injury

Season over? Postecoglou comments on Maddison injury

Football news Today, 01:49
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Season over? Postecoglou comments on Maddison injury Getty Images

In the Premier League’s Matchweek 35, Tottenham traveled to West Ham and came away with a 1-1 draw. However, the team was without James Maddison, who missed out due to injury. Ange Postecoglou shared his thoughts on the situation.

Details: According to the Tottenham manager, the outlook does not seem particularly encouraging, though it is still too early for a definitive assessment—further medical tests are awaited.

Quote: “It doesn’t look too good. Maybe things will be clearer tomorrow, but to be honest, it doesn’t seem promising,” Postecoglou said.

talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook reported that Maddison’s season is likely already over. There are fears at Tottenham that the injury is a serious one.

This week, on May 8, Tottenham will travel for the UEFA Europa League return leg against Bodo/Glimt. In the first match, Spurs claimed a 3-1 victory.

Reminder: In the 38th second of the match, Tottenham striker Brennan Johnson opened the scoring. This was the first time in a long while that Tottenham scored in the opening minute of a European competition match.

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham English Premier League
