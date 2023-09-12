Scotland - England: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

Both British national teams played just one official match each in September. The teams decided to devote another slot for games to sparring with each other.

The match between Scotland and England will take place in Glasgow at Hampden Park. The meeting starts at 20:45 CET.

Below we have prepared information for you where you can see this fight in different countries of the world.

Cameroon - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Canada - DAZN

Kenya - SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Nigeria - SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

South Africa - DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Uganda - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

United Kingdom - TalkSport Radio UK, Channel 4, BBC Radio 5 Live

United States - Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, ViX, FOX Sports App

Other countries: