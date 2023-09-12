Scotland - England: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Football news Today, 07:44
Photo: scottishfa.co.uk / Author unknown
Both British national teams played just one official match each in September. The teams decided to devote another slot for games to sparring with each other.
The match between Scotland and England will take place in Glasgow at Hampden Park. The meeting starts at 20:45 CET.
Below we have prepared information for you where you can see this fight in different countries of the world.
- Cameroon - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
- Canada - DAZN
- Kenya - SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Nigeria - SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
- South Africa - DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Uganda - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
- United Kingdom - TalkSport Radio UK, Channel 4, BBC Radio 5 Live
- United States - Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, ViX, FOX Sports App
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN Sports English
- Angola - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
- Botswana - DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Gambia - DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Ghana - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
- India - SONY TEN 3 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3
- Ireland - BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, Virgin TV Go, Channel 4, Virgin Media Two
- Israel - Sport 3
- Lesotho - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
- Liberia - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
- Madagascar - DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Malawi - DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Mauritius - DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Namibia - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
- Palestine - beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3
- Panama - Star+
- Rwanda - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Sierra Leone - DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- South Sudan - TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English, DStv Now
- Sudan - DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 3
- Tanzania - DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Zambia - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Zimbabwe - SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
