Saudi Ministry of Sports to allocate 17 billion for transfers

Football news Today, 07:00
Clubs from Saudi Arabia seem to be going for more high-profile transfers this summer.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the country's Ministry of Sports has allocated 17 billion pounds (19.6 billion euros) to clubs for the purchase of new players.

Interestingly, literally since the beginning of this year, the local championship has already struck with a lot of high-profile transfers. So, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, Eduard Mendy, Ngolo Kante and many others went to Saudi Arabia to play.

On the eve of the local "Al-Hilal" made another high-profile transfer - the club joined the Brazilian striker Malcolm, who previously played for Zenit, for which they paid about 60 million euros.

There was also information in the media that Al-Hilal was ready to pay 300 million euros for France captain Kylian Mbappe. According to the source, in Saudi Arabia, Mbappe can earn an incredible 700 million euros per season.

Recall that the new championship in Saudi Arabia starts on August 11.

