Saudi Arabia national team to be led by famous Portuguese coach

Head coach of Istanbul-based Fenerbahçe, Jorge Jesus, will take charge of the Saudi Arabian national team, according to UOL.

According to the source, the Portuguese coach will sign a contract with the Saudi national team until the summer of 2026. His salary will be €10 million per year, making him the highest-paid national team coach in the world.

The 68-year-old Jesus has been coaching Fenerbahçe since 2022. Previously, he has worked with renowned clubs such as Braga, Benfica, Sporting, and Flamengo.