Salah shines with the championship trophy during Liverpool’s Premier League media day

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, alongside his teammates, participated in a special Premier League media day, becoming the star of both photo and video sessions. The striker shared one of the photos from the event on his Instagram page.

Salah appeared in the picture wearing Liverpool’s new kit, which the team will sport in the upcoming season. The Egyptian was also holding the Premier League champions’ trophy, a timely reminder of who the reigning title holders are.

It is reported that Premier League film crews visited Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre to organize a photoshoot with the club’s players.

It’s worth recalling that Mohamed Salah was the undisputed best player of the last Premier League season. He collected awards as the league’s top player, top scorer, top assist provider, and was also named England’s Footballer of the Year.

The Egyptian striker played 52 matches across all competitions last season, notching 34 goals and providing 23 assists.