RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Lifestyle A model of professionalism. Salah shows how he trains individually in the gym

A model of professionalism. Salah shows how he trains individually in the gym

The Egyptian keeps himself in top shape
Lifestyle Today, 07:10
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Salah shows off his perfect abs Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mosalah / Author unknown

Liverpool's talisman Mohamed Salah demonstrates discipline not only during team sessions, but also through his individual work. The star forward shared a new short video from the gym in his Instagram story.

Salah posted a clip in which he's sitting on a gym ball next to a track for exercises. Various training machines and workout equipment can also be seen around him.

It's worth noting that Liverpool have been back from their break for almost a month now, and the players are deep into preseason preparations. As part of this, the English side travelled to Asia, where they faced off against AC Milan and Japan's Yokohama. Back home at Anfield, the Reds also played a fixture against Athletic Bilbao.

Liverpool's official season opener is set for August 10, when they'll take on Crystal Palace for the FA Community Shield.

Let us remind you, last season the Merseyside club were crowned champions of England—securing the 20th league title in the club's storied history.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava Today, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
RFS - : - KuPS Today, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge Today, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Ludogorets Razgrad - : - Ferencvaros Today, 13:30 Champions League
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
Ferencvaros
-
13:30
Lech Poznan - : - FK Crvena Zvezda Today, 14:30 Champions League
Lech Poznan
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
14:30
Rijeka - : - Shelbourne Today, 14:45 Europa League
Rijeka
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Feyenoord - : - Fenerbahce Today, 15:00 Champions League
Feyenoord
-
Fenerbahce
-
15:00
Nice - : - Benfica Today, 15:00 Champions League
Nice
-
Benfica
-
15:00
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Arda Kardzhali 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
Fredrikstad - : - FC Midtjylland 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa League
Fredrikstad
-
FC Midtjylland
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:09 Carragher believes Liverpool shouldn't pay £150 million for Isak Lifestyle Today, 08:03 Morecambe fans urge Tyson Fury to save their club from bankruptcy Football news Today, 07:59 Zinedine Zidane returns to the dugout! The Frenchman's new team revealed Tennis news Today, 07:48 Svitolina faces backlash from haters after defeat to Osaka Biathlon News Today, 07:32 Wow! The Bø brothers are making a comeback at the Milan Olympics Football news Today, 07:18 Forgotten Liverpool and Arsenal star could return to England from abroad Lifestyle Today, 07:10 A model of professionalism. Salah shows how he trains individually in the gym Lifestyle Today, 06:47 Neymar shares an adorable photo of his 1-month-old daughter in a Santos jersey Football news Today, 06:33 Napoli plotting audacious raid on Serie A rival Football news Today, 06:28 RIP. Ukrainian footballer Volodymyr Bilotserkovets dies at 25
Sport Predictions
Football Today Lille vs Venezia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 6, 2025 Tennis 07 aug 2025 Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Araz vs Omonia, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Rosenborg vs Hammarby prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Milsami vs Virtus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Aris vs AEK prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Arda prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Banik Ostrava vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 August 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Riga FC vs Beitar Jerusalem prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Silkeborg vs Jagiellonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores