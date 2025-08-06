A model of professionalism. Salah shows how he trains individually in the gym

Liverpool's talisman Mohamed Salah demonstrates discipline not only during team sessions, but also through his individual work. The star forward shared a new short video from the gym in his Instagram story.

Salah posted a clip in which he's sitting on a gym ball next to a track for exercises. Various training machines and workout equipment can also be seen around him.

It's worth noting that Liverpool have been back from their break for almost a month now, and the players are deep into preseason preparations. As part of this, the English side travelled to Asia, where they faced off against AC Milan and Japan's Yokohama. Back home at Anfield, the Reds also played a fixture against Athletic Bilbao.

Liverpool's official season opener is set for August 10, when they'll take on Crystal Palace for the FA Community Shield.

Let us remind you, last season the Merseyside club were crowned champions of England—securing the 20th league title in the club's storied history.