An interesting scenario. Artificial intelligence predicts the winner of next season's Premier League

An intriguing scenario.

Details: Today, on their social media page X, the analytics portal Opta published the results of their supercomputer's calculations regarding the potential winners of the 2025/26 English Premier League season.

According to the supercomputer, Liverpool is tipped to defend their Premier League crown— the Reds have been given a 28% chance to repeat last season's triumph.

As usual, London’s Arsenal is second in the projections. Mikel Arteta’s side has a 24.3% chance to finally reclaim the Premier League summit.

Third place in this forecast goes to Manchester City, whose chances are estimated at 18.8%.

The new Premier League season will kick off on August 16, 2025.

Reminder: Slot admitted that Diaz's sale was necessary for new transfers