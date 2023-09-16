RU RU NG NG
Ronaldo scored his seventh goal in six rounds of the Saudi Arabian Professional League

Football news Today, 13:41
Al-Nasr held the sixth round in the Professional League of Saudi Arabia. They went to an away match against Al Raed.

Despite the colossal advantage of Al-Nasr in the first half, it was possible to score only in the last minutes. Already in the compensated time, Sadio Mane brought the visitors ahead. However, it was possible to double the advantage in the second half very quickly. In the 49th minute, the goal was scored by Anderson Taliska, who appeared on the field immediately after the break.

Cristiano Ronaldo contributed to the victory. He scored in the 78th minute and made the score 3:0. It is worth noting that this was the seventh goal for the Portuguese in the last four matches for Al-Nasr. In addition, he was able to provide four assists, that is, in four matches, he has 11 goals in the Saudi Arabian Professional League.

Al-Raed was able to respond with one goal, but by this point the team was playing in the minority and there was no time to count on anything more.

Professional League of Saudi Arabia

"Al-Raed" - "Al-Nasr" - 1:3
Goals: 0:1 - 45+1 Mane, 0:2 - 49 Talisca, 0:3 - 78 Ronaldo, 1:3 - 89 Fusair

