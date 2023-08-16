RU RU
Roma strengthen squad with European champions

Roma strengthen squad with European champions

Football news Today, 12:47
Roma strengthen squad with European champions Photo: Roma website / Author unknown

The press service of AS Roma announced on their official website the signing of midfielder Renato Sanches from Paris Saint-Germain and the Portuguese national team.

The Italian club has loaned the player for a period of one year. "Roma" will pay a loan fee of one million euros. In the summer of 2024, the Roman club will have the option to make the transfer of the Portuguese player permanent for 15 million euros. If Sanches plays a certain number of matches, Roma will be obligated to purchase the player.

The 25-year-old Sanches has been playing for Paris Saint-Germain since the summer of 2022. He joined the Parisian club from "Lille." The transfer fee was 15 million euros. He has played a total of 27 matches for PSG in all competitions and scored two goals. Sanches became a champion of France in the 2022/2023 season with PSG. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Sanches has been representing the Portuguese national team since 2016. He has played a total of 32 matches for the Portuguese national team, scoring three goals and providing three assists. He was a winner of the European Championship in 2016 with Portugal.

