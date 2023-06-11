Roma sign Lyon leader

The press service of AS Roma has announced on the official website the transfer of midfielder Houssem Aouar from Lyon.

The player has joined the Italian club for free as his contract with Lyon expires on June 30, 2023. Roma has signed a contract with the player until the summer of 2028. Aouar will wear the number 22 jersey for his new club.

Aged 24, Aouar has been playing for Lyon since 2015. He has appeared in a total of 233 matches for the club across all competitions, scoring 41 goals and providing 36 assists. He has also made one appearance for the French national team.