Roma extend the contract of the striker who hasn't scored a single goal

The press service of AS Roma announced on their official website the contract extension of forward Andrea Belotti.

The new agreement between the 29-year-old striker and the Italian club will be valid until the summer of 2025.

Belotti joined Roma in the summer of 2022 from Torino on a free transfer. He has played a total of 31 matches in the Italian league for the Rome-based club, scoring no goals but providing two assists. In the UEFA Europa League, he scored three goals in 14 matches. He also played one match in the Coppa Italia, scoring one goal.