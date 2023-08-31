Roma announce signing of star striker

The press service of AS Roma announced on their official website the loan transfer of forward Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea and the Belgian national team.

The Italian club has loaned the player for a duration of one year. Roma will pay a six million euro loan fee for the forward. In order to facilitate the transfer to Roma, Lukaku has agreed to a reduction in his salary, which will now amount to seven million euros per year.

In the previous season, AS Roma finished sixth in the Serie A and secured a spot in the UEFA Europa League for the 2023/2024 season.

30-year-old Lukaku first transferred to Chelsea in the summer of 2011 from Anderlecht. The transfer fee amounted to 15 million euros. In 2014, the forward moved to Everton for 35 million euros. In the summer of 2021, he returned to Chelsea for 113 million euros. He has played a total of 59 matches for the London club in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

In the previous season, the 30-year-old Lukaku played on loan for Inter Milan. He participated in 37 matches for the Milanese club, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists.