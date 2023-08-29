RU RU NG NG
Roma agrees to move Chelsea star

Football news Today, 00:50
Roma, managed by José Mourinho, has reached an agreement for the transfer of Chelsea's striker Romelu Lukaku, as reported by The Telegraph.

According to the source, the Italian club will loan the player until the summer of 2024. Roma will pay around six million euros for the loan. In order to make the move to the club in Rome, Lukaku agreed to reduce his salary from 20 million euros to seven million euros per year. His full salary will be paid by the Rome-based club.

Lukaku first joined Chelsea in the summer of 2011 from Anderlecht, with a transfer fee of 15 million euros. In 2014, the forward moved to Everton for 35 million euros. He returned to Chelsea in the summer of 2021 for a fee of 113 million euros. He has played a total of 59 matches for the London club in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

In the previous season, the 30-year-old Lukaku played for Inter on loan. He played 37 matches for the Milanese club, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists.

