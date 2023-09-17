“We don’t care about Messi”: Inter Miami’s offenders spoke out against the hype in MLS

Representatives of Atlanta, who beat Inter Miami CF (5:2), spoke about the influence of Lionel Messi

The Atlanta head coach said the team must put aside any thoughts associated with the Argentine star in North America.

"There's a lot going on. It seems like it's all about Inter Miami and Messi and all that. I told my players we have to put those thoughts aside because it's about us, it's about Atlanta United."

Xande Silva, the «The Five Stripes» forward, was more harsh in his statements.

"We don't care about Messi. We care about ourselves. We want to reach the playoffs. Tell them to bring the whole squad next time."

Let us remind you that the defeat from Atlanta was the second for Inter Miami after the signing of Lionel Messi. True, as in the previous match, which the “the herons” lost, the star Argentinean was not in the squad for the game, since he signed the contract only the day before, and did not participate in this match, as Marca reports, Messi is experiencing discomfort and severe fatigue, so the coaching staff decided to save him.

Lionel Messi scored eleven goals and provided five assists for Inter Miami. The Argentine joined Beckham's team from PSG during the last summer transfer window as a free agent.