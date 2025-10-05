Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde laughs off Manchester United interest

Uruguayan dismisses rumors of a move to Manchester United

Real Madrid's midfielder Federico Valverde responded with a smile to rumors linking him with a possible move to Manchester United.

Details: According to Defensa Central, despite earlier speculation about Valverde’s potential transfer to Manchester United, the Uruguayan has made it clear he has no intention of leaving his current club and is not considering a switch to the English side.

The player expressed confidence in his future in Madrid and emphasized that he is fully focused on the current season with Los Blancos.

This season, the Uruguayan has made nine appearances for Los Blancos, providing three assists.

