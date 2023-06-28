Real Madrid has accepted Liverpool's offer for a team leader

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde could move to Liverpool.

According to the publication El Nacional, Liverpool have increased their offer for the transfer of the midfielder.

The English are now ready to pay 90 million euros, although previously offered 70 million for Valverde.

According to the source, the latest proposal was approved by Real president Florentino Perez.

Last season3 Valverde played 56 matches for Real Madrid, in which he scored 12 goals and gave 7 assists.