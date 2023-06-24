RB Leipzig reach deal for Liverpool talent

Midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool and the Portuguese U21 national team will move to RB Leipzig, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the German club has reached an agreement to loan the player until the summer of 2024 without an option to buy. RB Leipzig initially wanted to purchase the Portuguese player for €12 million but was rejected as Liverpool plans to rely on the player in the future.

In the previous season, 20-year-old Carvalho played 22 matches in all competitions for Liverpool and scored three goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.