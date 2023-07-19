RB Leipzig loan PSG talent

RB Leipzig's press service announced on their official website that they have signed midfielder Xavi Simons from Paris Saint-Germain and the Netherlands national team.

The German club has secured the player on a loan deal until the summer of 2024, without having a priority option to buy.

Simons, who is 20 years old, returned to Paris Saint-Germain from PSV Eindhoven. The transfer fee for his move to RB Leipzig was six million euros. The Dutchman signed a contract with the French club that will be valid until the summer of 2027.

Simons came through Barcelona's youth academy and joined PSG in the summer of 2019 as a free agent. Last summer, PSG allowed him to move to PSV Eindhoven on a free transfer but with an option for a potential return. In the previous season, Simons played 48 matches for PSV in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists.

Since 2022, Simons has been representing the Netherlands national team, where he has made five appearances but has yet to score a goal or register an assist.

As a reminder, Paris Saint-Germain won the French league title last season, securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.