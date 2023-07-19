RU RU
Main News RB Leipzig loan PSG talent

RB Leipzig loan PSG talent

Football news Today, 13:30
RB Leipzig loan PSG talent Photo: RB Leipzig website/Author unknown

RB Leipzig's press service announced on their official website that they have signed midfielder Xavi Simons from Paris Saint-Germain and the Netherlands national team.

The German club has secured the player on a loan deal until the summer of 2024, without having a priority option to buy.

Simons, who is 20 years old, returned to Paris Saint-Germain from PSV Eindhoven. The transfer fee for his move to RB Leipzig was six million euros. The Dutchman signed a contract with the French club that will be valid until the summer of 2027.

Simons came through Barcelona's youth academy and joined PSG in the summer of 2019 as a free agent. Last summer, PSG allowed him to move to PSV Eindhoven on a free transfer but with an option for a potential return. In the previous season, Simons played 48 matches for PSV in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists.

Since 2022, Simons has been representing the Netherlands national team, where he has made five appearances but has yet to score a goal or register an assist.

As a reminder, Paris Saint-Germain won the French league title last season, securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
RB Leipzig Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona Football news Today, 11:28 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona
Bayern won 27-0 Football news Yesterday, 16:42 Bayern won 27-0
Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club Football news 17 july 2023, 04:30 Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match Football news 16 july 2023, 14:17 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match
Official: Lionel Messi joins American club Football news 15 july 2023, 15:06 Official: Lionel Messi joins American club
Arsenal complete record transfer Football news 15 july 2023, 14:15 Arsenal complete record transfer
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:55 Liverpool captain close to joining Saudi Arabian club Football news Today, 14:42 Liverpool respond to Luis Diaz offer for €50m Football news Today, 14:30 Man City leader close to joining Al Ahly Football news Today, 14:15 Barcelona close to signing Atlético striker Football news Today, 13:55 PSG are going to issue an ultimatum to Mbappe Football news Today, 13:42 Famous Spanish football player sentenced to four years for rape Football news Today, 13:30 RB Leipzig loan PSG talent Football news Today, 13:15 Chelsea may sign England defender after Fofan is injured Football news Today, 12:55 AC Milan sign Dutch midfielder Football news Today, 12:42 Manchester United beat the French club
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Chelsea vs Wrexham 20 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for MLS Stars vs Arsenal 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Birkirkara vs Maribor 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Paide vs B-36 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Milsami vs Panevezys 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Honka vs Tobol 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for San Martin vs Velez 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Levadia vs Zhilina 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Dinamo Batumi vs Tirana 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Zimbru vs La Fiorita predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023