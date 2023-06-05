"RB Leipzig" is set to sign one of the top forwards from Ligue 1

"RB Leipzig" is close to acquiring the forward Loïs Openda from "Lens" and the Belgium national team, according to Bild.

According to the source, the German club has reached an agreement to purchase the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. The transfer fee has not been disclosed.

In the current season, the 23-year-old Openda has played 42 matches for "Lens" in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.