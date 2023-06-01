"RB Leipzig" has extended the contract with a graduate of "Barcelona"
The press service of RB Leipzig has announced on their official website the contract extension with Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo.
The new agreement between the player and the German club will be valid until the summer of 2027. The release clause in the player's contract is set at 60 million euros.
Previously, it was reported that Real Madrid and Barcelona were interested in the Spanish player.
In the current season, the 25-year-old Olmo has been a product of Barcelona's youth academy. He has been playing for RB Leipzig since 2020. In total, he has played 122 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing 28 assists.
