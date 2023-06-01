PSG completes the transfer of the Real Madrid midfielder

PSG are at the finish line in negotiations to sign Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio.

According to AS, the 27-year-old footballer will sign an employment agreement with the Parisians in the coming days.

The term of the contract will be from four to five years.

The Parisians beat Aston Villa in the race for the player, who actively wanted to sign the Spaniard.

Asensio has played 30 games in the Spanish league this season, recording nine goals and six assists.