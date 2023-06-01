PSG completes the transfer of the Real Madrid midfielder
Football news Today, 10:29
Photo: Real Madrid Twitter
PSG are at the finish line in negotiations to sign Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio.
According to AS, the 27-year-old footballer will sign an employment agreement with the Parisians in the coming days.
The term of the contract will be from four to five years.
The Parisians beat Aston Villa in the race for the player, who actively wanted to sign the Spaniard.
Asensio has played 30 games in the Spanish league this season, recording nine goals and six assists.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 18:11 "Sevilla" won the Europa League
Football news 29 may 2023, 14:15 Mauricio Pochettino has become the new head coach of Chelsea
Football news 28 may 2023, 16:44 "Milan" defeated "Juventus" in a Serie A match
Football news 28 may 2023, 14:58 "Barcelona" won the La Liga match with a large score
Football news 28 may 2023, 13:15 "Chelsea" has signed a contract with a new head coach
Football news 28 may 2023, 11:15 Goalkeeper of PSG hospitalized in critical condition due to a horse
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:29 PSG completes the transfer of the Real Madrid midfielder Football news Today, 10:00 The legend of Arsenal recommended to fire Arteta Football news Today, 09:32 The top 3 best coaches of the season in Europe have been named Football news Today, 09:00 Marek Hamšík announced the end of his career Football news Today, 06:44 The Champions League finalist refuses the services of Messi Football news Today, 06:40 Modric is close to a move to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 06:16 Joao Felix may stay in the APL Football news Today, 06:00 Man City will sign a Chelsea player Football news Today, 05:55 Yaya Toure expressed his desire to become a head coach Football news Today, 05:26 Bayern has agreed to sell French national team defender
Sport Predictions
Football Today Brescia vs Cosenza predictions and betting tips on June 1, 2023 Football Today Utrecht vs Sparta Rotterdam predictions and betting tips on June 1, 2023 Football 02 june 2023 Bari vs Sudtirol predictions and betting tips on June 2, 2023 Football 02 june 2023 Saint Etienne vs Valenciennes predictions and betting tips on June 2, 2023 Football 02 june 2023 Le Havre vs Dijon predictions and betting tips on June 2, 2023 Football 02 june 2023 Bordeaux vs Rodez predictions and betting tips on June 2, 2023 Football 03 june 2023 PSG vs Clermont Foot predictions and betting tips on June 3, 2023 Football 03 june 2023 Auxerre vs Lens predictions and betting tips on June 3, 2023 Football 03 june 2023 Nice vs Lyon predictions and betting tips on June 3, 2023 Football 03 june 2023 Monaco vs Toulouse predictions and betting tips on June 3, 2023