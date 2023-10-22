RU RU NG NG
Raya shared his opinion about moving to Arsenal

Football news Today, 14:00
It's only been two months since David Raya moved to Arsenal from Brentford, but the goalkeeper is already convinced that this transfer has been successful. In an interview with The Athletic, the Spaniard talked about the influence of Arteta and his relationship with Ramsdale.

«I've taken an important step at the club level. I play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, so it's a stimulus and a source of pride because I'm playing in the Champions League, which was one of my goals.

I had several conversations with Arteta before signing the contract because it was complicated, involving financial matters, and so on. He was one of the coaches I wanted to work with, his philosophy, the way he changed Arsenal's game. It's very important for me to work with such a coach.

I will fight for a place in the lineup. Arteta instills confidence in me, and he would like to have two good players in every position. I don't want to predict the future. If there is rotation, as there is in any position, I will support Ramsdale on the field and off it», - said Raya.

After the international break in September, Raya displaced Aaron Ramsdale as the first-choice goalkeeper. Since then, the 28-year-old goalkeeper has played 7 matches for Arsenal, conceding 6 goals.

It's worth noting that the player is currently playing for the Gunners on loan, and at the end of the season, Arsenal will have the option to buy the goalkeeper for £27 million.

Yesterday, Arsenal played to a draw in a match against Chelsea.

