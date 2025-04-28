Rashford will not play again this season due to injury

Marcus Rashford, whose rights still belong to Manchester United, has shown excellent form with Aston Villa, but there is a risk that we will no longer see him in the team's jersey.

Details: According to David Ornstein, the England national team forward is out for the rest of the current season.

Rashford has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury. Due to this injury, he missed the FA Cup semi-final match against Crystal Palace (0-3).

It is expected that Rashford will need about 2 months to recover.

In 17 matches for Aston Villa, the 27-year-old forward has scored 4 goals and provided 6 assists.

With four rounds left in the season, Aston Villa is in seventh place. They are set to face Fulham, Bournemouth, Tottenham, and Manchester United before the season concludes.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Rashford dreams of a transfer to Barcelona.