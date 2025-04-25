Marcus Rashford continues to dream of Barcelona

Manchester United academy graduate Marcus Rashford is performing exceptionally well on loan at Aston Villa, but he dreams of continuing his career elsewhere.

Details: According to Sky Sports, the England national team forward continues to prioritize a move to Barcelona.

He has instructed his agent to address this matter and will await a final response from the Catalans before making any decision.

The possibility that Aston Villa might eventually buy out Rashford's contract cannot be ruled out. The likelihood of his return to Manchester United's squad is extremely low.

In 17 matches for Aston Villa, Rashford has scored 4 goals and provided 6 assists.

