Raphinha commented on the possibility of participating in El Classico

The forward of Barcelona incurred an injury during the match against Sevilla, prompting Xavi to make a substitution at the 37th minute of the game. Subsequently, it was revealed that the Brazilian suffered an injury to his Achilles tendon.

Yesterday, on Friday, Raphinha was observed at the Siatut Esportiva stadium, though he appeared rather pessimistic. When asked about the possibility of participating in El Clásico, he responded,

"I'm not sure at the moment. I want to play".

Barcelona currently grapples with a considerable roster of injured players. Besides Raphinha, the infirmary houses Robert Lewandowski, Jules Koundé, Alejandro Balde, Pedri, and Frenkie de Jong. Nevertheless, Balde and Pedri are expected to recover in time for the match against Real.

The first El Clásico of this La Liga season is scheduled for the end of the month, on October 28th, as the Madrid club journeys to Catalonia. Prior to their match against Real, Barcelona's calendar includes fixtures against Athletic in the Spanish championship and Donetsk's Shakhtar in the Champions League.

Raphinha has been donning the Barcelona colors for two years now. In the previous season, the Brazilian participated in 43 matches for the Blaugranas, scoring ten goals and providing as many assists.