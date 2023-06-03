Ramos speaks out about leaving PSG

It is already known for sure that Sergio Ramos will leave PSG after the end of the season.

In this regard, the 37-year-old Spanish defender commented on his departure.

"Wearing the red and blue jersey for the last two years has been a great experience. I had an unforgettable adventure in Paris and I want to thank everyone for your support and love. Go PSG!" - he wrote.

The Spaniard played 57 matches for the Parisians, scored five goals and assisted once.