QUIZ. Arsenal vs Manchester City: do you remember the players who played for these teams?

Football news Today, 10:40
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
In one of the marquee fixtures of the fifth round, Arsenal will host Manchester City at the Emirates. The clash is set for Sunday, September 21, with kickoff at 17:30 CET.

Arsenal currently sit on nine points after four rounds. Their only setback came against Liverpool in the third matchday, while they claimed victory in all their other games. Manchester City, meanwhile, stumbled at the start of the campaign with defeats to Tottenham (0–2) and Brighton (1–2). The Citizens bounced back with emphatic wins over Wolverhampton (4–0) and Manchester United (3–0), giving them six points from four outings.

Ahead of this showdown, our team has prepared a special quiz for you. The challenge is simple: name every player who has represented both the Gunners and the Citizens. Can you achieve the top score?

Built by Dailysports with the quiz builder from Amuse Labs
