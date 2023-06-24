PSG will wait 2-3 weeks for Mbappe's decision

PSG are waiting for a final answer from Kylian Mbappe on his future within 2-3 weeks.

Journalist Dani Gil clarified that the owners of the club want to know the player's position on the contract extension.

If the French national team captain does not agree, he will be sold this year.

Earlier it was reported that the Frenchman could go to Real Madrid for 250 million.

At the same time, PSG see only two options: contract extension or the sale of the player.