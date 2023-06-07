PSG will pay millions to their coach to leave the team

PSG head coach Christophe Galtier is on the verge of being fired.

Despite the fact that under the guidance of the specialist the team took the Ligue 1 championship, the club remained dissatisfied with his actions.

Club bosses had hoped for better performances in the Champions League and the French Cup, where PSG lost in the stages of 1/8 finals.

The fakie of firing Galtier has long been confirmed, but now it is necessary to pass the moment with the agreement of terms.

For the termination of the contract the Parisians will pay the coach several million euros.