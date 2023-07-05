PSG want to buy a ex-talent of "Barcelona"

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is showing interest in attacking midfielder Xavi Simons from PSV and the Netherlands national team, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the French club intends to acquire the player in the summer transfer window. In the summer of 2022, PSG agreed to let the player join PSV with a condition for a return transfer for six million euros before July 31, 2023. However, PSG needs to obtain the player's agreement for the transfer.

20-year-old Simons is a product of the Barcelona youth academy. In the summer of 2019, he joined Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. In the previous season, Simons played 48 matches in all competitions for PSV, scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

It is worth noting that Luis Enrique is the new head coach of PSG.

In the past season, Paris Saint-Germain became the champion of France. Thus, the French club secured a direct qualification to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

As a reminder, notable players such as forward Lionel Messi and defender Sergio Ramos have left PSG in the summer transfer window.