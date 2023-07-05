EN RU
Main News PSG want to buy a ex-talent of "Barcelona"

PSG want to buy a ex-talent of "Barcelona"

Football news Today, 13:15
PSG want to buy a ex-talent of "Barcelona" Photo: Javi Simons Instagram / Unknown

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is showing interest in attacking midfielder Xavi Simons from PSV and the Netherlands national team, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the French club intends to acquire the player in the summer transfer window. In the summer of 2022, PSG agreed to let the player join PSV with a condition for a return transfer for six million euros before July 31, 2023. However, PSG needs to obtain the player's agreement for the transfer.

20-year-old Simons is a product of the Barcelona youth academy. In the summer of 2019, he joined Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. In the previous season, Simons played 48 matches in all competitions for PSV, scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

It is worth noting that Luis Enrique is the new head coach of PSG.

In the past season, Paris Saint-Germain became the champion of France. Thus, the French club secured a direct qualification to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

As a reminder, notable players such as forward Lionel Messi and defender Sergio Ramos have left PSG in the summer transfer window.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain PSV Eindhoven Ligue 1 France Eredivisie Netherlands
Popular news
Manchester United buy England midfielder Football news Today, 11:54 Manchester United buy England midfielder
PSG announces new head coach Football news Today, 11:32 PSG announces new head coach
Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent Football news Yesterday, 15:15 Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent
Newcastle buy AC Milan midfielder for €70m Football news 03 july 2023, 14:33 Newcastle buy AC Milan midfielder for €70m
The national team of Ukraine reached the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship Football news 02 july 2023, 16:53 The national team of Ukraine reached the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship
Kylian Mbappe demanded huge amount from Real Madrid Football news 02 july 2023, 16:42 Kylian Mbappe demanded huge amount from Real Madrid
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:15 PSG president spoke about the future of Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 13:57 England triumph in the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship Football news Today, 13:55 Manchester United set to increase offer for Inter goalkeeper Football news Today, 13:43 Arsenal have agreed to the transfer of one of the leaders of Ajax Football news Today, 13:30 "Real" agreed to the transfer of "Turkish Messi" Football news Today, 13:15 PSG want to buy a ex-talent of "Barcelona" Football news Today, 12:55 Inter extended the contract with the main defender Football news Today, 12:43 The Brazilian from Manchester United could join the club from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 12:30 AC Milan want to buy Spanish striker Football news Today, 12:15 Barcelona announce signing of Spain defender
Sport Predictions
Football Today Godoy Cruz vs Platense predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21 5 July 2023 Football Today Tigre vs Banfield predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Rosario Central vs Estudiantes 5 July 2023 Football Today Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras predictions and betting tips on July 6, 2023 Football Today Flamengo vs Atletico Paranaense predictions and betting tips on July 6, 2023 Football Today America Mineiro vs Corinthians predictions and betting tips on July 6, 2023 Football Today River Plate vs Colon predictions and betting tips on July 6, 2023 Football 06 july 2023 Sarmiento vs Talleres predictions and betting tips on July 7, 2023 Football 06 july 2023 Argentinos Juniors vs Instituto predictions and betting tips on July 7, 2023