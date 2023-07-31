RU RU
Main News PSG take tough decision on Kylian Mbappe

PSG take tough decision on Kylian Mbappe

Football news Today, 13:24
PSG take tough decision on Kylian Mbappe Photo: Kylian Mbappé's Instagram/Author Unknown

According to Foot Mercato, Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe may be excluded from playing for the Parisian club in the upcoming season if he refuses to move to another club during the current summer transfer window or declines to extend his contract, which expires in the summer of 2024.

It was previously reported that Mbappe is willing to honor his contract until the end to receive a salary of 60 million euros and an additional loyalty bonus of 90 million euros. After that, he intends to join Real Madrid as a free agent and receive a signing bonus of 100-150 million euros.

The 24-year-old Mbappe has been playing for PSG since 2017, having transferred from Monaco for 180 million euros. He has played 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Mbappe has been representing the French national team since 2017. He has played 70 matches for the national team, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. As part of the French national team, Mbappe won the 2018 World Cup and was a silver medalist in the 2022 World Cup.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 05:30 PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe
Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship Football news Yesterday, 13:36 Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship
Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club Football news Yesterday, 09:41 Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club
Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match Football news Yesterday, 06:24 Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news 27 july 2023, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news 27 july 2023, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:35 Juventus want to strengthen the squad with the best player in Euro 2020 Football news Today, 13:29 PSG have resumed work on the transfer of the French striker from the Bundesliga Football news Today, 13:24 PSG take tough decision on Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 13:19 AC Milan sold one of the leaders to Besiktas Football news Today, 09:55 PSG responded to the offer to sell the Brazilian Marquinhos Football news Today, 09:20 Bayern failed to agree on the transfer of the goalkeeper of the Spanish national team Football news Today, 08:50 Marseille close to signing Senegal striker Football news Today, 08:10 David de Gea may move to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 07:30 Chelsea want to buy Spanish goalkeeper Football news Today, 06:50 Napoli want to buy Bundesliga defender
Sport Predictions
Football 01 aug 2023 Panathinaikos vs Dnipro-1 predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Olimpia Ljubljana vs Ludogorets predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 BATE vs Aris Limassol: predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Hacken vs Klaksvik predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Molde vs HJK predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Copenhagen vs Breidablik predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Galatasaray vs Žalgiris Vilnius predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Goias vs Gremio predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023