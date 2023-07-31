PSG take tough decision on Kylian Mbappe

According to Foot Mercato, Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe may be excluded from playing for the Parisian club in the upcoming season if he refuses to move to another club during the current summer transfer window or declines to extend his contract, which expires in the summer of 2024.

It was previously reported that Mbappe is willing to honor his contract until the end to receive a salary of 60 million euros and an additional loyalty bonus of 90 million euros. After that, he intends to join Real Madrid as a free agent and receive a signing bonus of 100-150 million euros.

The 24-year-old Mbappe has been playing for PSG since 2017, having transferred from Monaco for 180 million euros. He has played 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Mbappe has been representing the French national team since 2017. He has played 70 matches for the national team, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. As part of the French national team, Mbappe won the 2018 World Cup and was a silver medalist in the 2022 World Cup.