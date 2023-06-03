PSG suffered a defeat in the farewell match of Messi and Ramos

In the 38th round of the French championship, Paris Saint-Germain suffered a 2-3 defeat at home against Clermont.

Sergio Ramos opened the scoring in the 16th minute, and a few minutes later, Kylian Mbappe increased PSG's advantage. In the 24th minute, Joan Gastien reduced the deficit for Clermont, and at the end of the first half, Mehdi Zeffane equalized the score. In the second half, Clermont secured the victory with a goal from Gregoire Defrel.

This match marked the last appearance for PSG players Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi.

Clermont, with 59 points, finished in 8th place in the Ligue 1 table. PSG, with 85 points, became the champion.

PSG - Clermont: 2-3 (2-2)

Goals: Ramos, 16 - 1:0, Mbappe, 21 (penalty) - 2:0, Gastien, 24 - 2:1, Zeffane, 45 - 2:2, Kyei, 63 - 2:3

PSG: Donnarumma (Letellier, 80), Ramos, Bitshiabu (Marquinhos, 80), Danilo Pereira (Garbi, 89), Hakimi, Gueye, Verratti, Wijnaldum (Sanches, 58), Messi, Mbappe, Icardi (Soler, 57).

Clermont: Diaw, Zeffane (Allevinah, 46), Ogier, Vteska, Seidou, Ntumba (Ojeda, 89), Gastien (Mane, 69), Rashi, Grbic, Sarachan (Kaoui, 69), Kyei (Andrich, 84).

