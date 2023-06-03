Bayern Munich has named the price for Lucas Hernandez to PSG

Bayern Munich has reportedly determined the price for French defender Lucas Hernandez, who is of interest to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to journalist Florian Plettenberg on Twitter.

According to the source, the German club is willing to sell the player but expects a minimum of 60 million euros for his transfer. The Frenchman has already reached an agreement with PSG on the terms of a personal long-term contract. However, PSG may not be willing to pay this amount as the player's contract expires in a year.

In the current season, 27-year-old Hernandez has played 11 matches for Bayern Munich in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

