Bayern Munich has named the price for Lucas Hernandez to PSG
Football news Today, 13:55
Photo: Instagram Lucas Hernandez / Author unknown
Bayern Munich has reportedly determined the price for French defender Lucas Hernandez, who is of interest to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to journalist Florian Plettenberg on Twitter.
According to the source, the German club is willing to sell the player but expects a minimum of 60 million euros for his transfer. The Frenchman has already reached an agreement with PSG on the terms of a personal long-term contract. However, PSG may not be willing to pay this amount as the player's contract expires in a year.
In the current season, 27-year-old Hernandez has played 11 matches for Bayern Munich in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.
Don't miss: "West Ham" gives ultimatum to their coach.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 14:37 Official: Messi to leave PSG
Football news Today, 13:26 "Real Madrid" officially announced the departure of two experienced players
Football news Today, 12:36 "Манчестер Сити" emerged as the winner of the FA Cup
Football news Yesterday, 16:39 PSG has announced the departure of Sergio Ramos
Football news 31 may 2023, 18:11 "Sevilla" won the Europa League
Football news 29 may 2023, 14:15 Mauricio Pochettino has become the new head coach of Chelsea
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:59 The winner of the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) has been determined Football news Today, 15:55 AC Milan announced the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic Football news Today, 15:42 Cristiano Ronaldo assessed his chances of playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Football news Today, 15:30 Messi commented on his departure from PSG Football news Today, 15:15 Real Madrid has announced the departure of Eden Hazard Football news Today, 14:55 Barcelona claimed a magnificent victory in the Women's Champions League final Football news Today, 14:42 "Inter" achieved an important victory in Serie A Football news Today, 14:37 Official: Messi to leave PSG Football news Today, 13:55 Bayern Munich has named the price for Lucas Hernandez to PSG Football news Today, 13:42 Ronaldo gets more powers at Al-Nasr
Sport Predictions
Football 04 june 2023 Udinese vs Juventus predictions and betting tips on June 4, 2023 Football 04 june 2023 Milan vs Verona predictions and betting tips on June 4, 2023 Football 04 june 2023 Atalanta vs Monza predictions and betting tips on June 4, 2023 Football 05 june 2023 Varberg vs Hacken predictions and betting tips on June 5, 2023 Football 05 june 2023 Malmo FF vs Degerfors predictions and betting tips on June 5, 2023 Football 05 june 2023 St. Patrick’s vs Derry City predictions and betting tips on June 5, 2023 Football 05 june 2023 Hamburger SV vs Stuttgart predictions and betting tips on June 5, 2023