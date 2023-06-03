West Ham gave an ultimatum to their coach

West Ham United will fire head coach David Moyes if they lose the conference finals.

It is reported by The Guardian.

Interestingly, earlier media wrote about the reluctance of the club's bosses to change the coach. Then journalists wrote that successful performance in the English Premier League gave Moyes the support of the owners of the club.

Now the situation has changed and the coach is required to win the match against Fiorentina in the European Cup final.