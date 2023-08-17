PSG sign two new strikers

RU RU header.en-ng header.en-ng
Football news Today, 06:43
French club PSG will soon sign agreements with the two attackers, according to Le Parisien.

According to the source, Eintracht striker Randal Colo Muani and Lyon forward Bradley Barcola agreed on terms with the French champion. Both have already agreed to a move to PSG. At the moment, the club from Paris has to negotiate with their current teams.

PSG are expected to pay Lyon around €20m for Barcola. This low cost is due to the financial problems of his current club.

Barcola, 20, has a contract with Lyon until June 2026. This season, he played only one match and was not marked by effective actions.

Eintracht Frankfurt have agreed to the upcoming departure of Colo Muani in this transfer window and are ready to sell him for 80 million euros.

Kolo Muani, 24, has a contract with Eintracht until June 2027. This season he has scored one goal in one German Cup match.

