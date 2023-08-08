RU RU
Main News PSG set price for Neymar

PSG set price for Neymar

Football news Today, 15:36
PSG set price for Neymar Photo: Neymar's Instagram / Author unknown

"Paris Saint-Germain" is ready to sell Brazilian forward Neymar in the summer transfer window, as reported by Sky Sports.

According to the source, the French club may consider offers ranging from 58 to 93 million euros. The final price will depend on the club making the offer. It was previously reported that Neymar is of interest to "Chelsea" and several clubs from Saudi Arabia. However, the player himself wishes to return to "Barcelona," but his transfer to the Catalan club is unlikely.

31-year-old Neymar has been playing for PSG since 2017. He joined the Parisian club from "Barcelona." PSG paid 222 million euros for the player. This amount remains the record in the history of football. In total, the Brazilian has played 173 matches for the French club in all competitions, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025 with the option of extending it for another year.

Neymar has been playing for the Brazilian national team since 2010. He has played a total of 124 matches for the Brazilian national team, scored 77 goals, provided 56 assists, received 31 yellow cards, and one red card.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
Barcelona beat Tottenham to win first trophy of the season Football news Today, 16:08 Barcelona beat Tottenham to win first trophy of the season
PSG announce signing of Portuguese star striker Football news Today, 00:00 PSG announce signing of Portuguese star striker
Messi widened his free-kick lead over Ronaldo and got close to Beckham Football news Yesterday, 12:55 Messi widened his free-kick lead over Ronaldo and got close to Beckham
Tottenham destroyed Shakhtar in Pyatov's farewell match Football news 06 aug 2023, 14:23 Tottenham destroyed Shakhtar in Pyatov's farewell match
Arsenal won the FA Super Cup against Manchester City in an incredible match Football news 06 aug 2023, 14:06 Arsenal won the FA Super Cup against Manchester City in an incredible match
Ukrainian Artem Dovbik moved to the La Liga club Football news 06 aug 2023, 08:00 Ukrainian Artem Dovbik moved to the La Liga club
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:27 PSV win Champions League qualification Football news Today, 16:08 Barcelona beat Tottenham to win first trophy of the season Football news Today, 15:47 Experienced Manchester City defender refuses to move to Bayern Football news Today, 15:36 PSG set price for Neymar Football news Today, 15:30 Arsenal to pay €30m for Spain goalkeeper Football news Today, 15:27 "Dynamo" Kyiv called the composition for the match with "Aris" in the League of Conferences Football news Today, 15:15 Zinchenko's competitor at Arsenal may move to Real Sociedad Football news Today, 15:08 Tottenham have announced the transfer of a talented Argentine striker Football news Today, 15:03 Chelsea announce recovery time for injured Nkunku Football news Today, 14:54 Tottenham Hotspur sign defender for €40m
Sport Predictions
Football Today Fluminense vs Argentinos Juniors predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football Today Internacional vs River Plate predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football 09 aug 2023 Prediction for Panathinaikos vs Marseille 9 August 2023 Football 09 aug 2023 Prediction for Slovan Bratislava vs Maccabi Haifa 9 August 2023 Football 09 aug 2023 Prediction for Rangers vs Servette 9 August 2023 Football 09 aug 2023 Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football 09 aug 2023 Benfica vs Porto predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Struga vs Swift Hesperange predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Qarabag vs HJK predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Prediction for Rosenborg vs Hearts 10 August 2023