PSG set price for Neymar

"Paris Saint-Germain" is ready to sell Brazilian forward Neymar in the summer transfer window, as reported by Sky Sports.

According to the source, the French club may consider offers ranging from 58 to 93 million euros. The final price will depend on the club making the offer. It was previously reported that Neymar is of interest to "Chelsea" and several clubs from Saudi Arabia. However, the player himself wishes to return to "Barcelona," but his transfer to the Catalan club is unlikely.

31-year-old Neymar has been playing for PSG since 2017. He joined the Parisian club from "Barcelona." PSG paid 222 million euros for the player. This amount remains the record in the history of football. In total, the Brazilian has played 173 matches for the French club in all competitions, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025 with the option of extending it for another year.

Neymar has been playing for the Brazilian national team since 2010. He has played a total of 124 matches for the Brazilian national team, scored 77 goals, provided 56 assists, received 31 yellow cards, and one red card.