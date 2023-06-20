PSG set price for Marco Verratti

"Paris Saint-Germain" has set a price for Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla on Twitter.

According to the source, the French club wants to receive €80-100 million for the player. Earlier reports indicated that the Italian midfielder wants to change clubs in the summer transfer window. One of the clubs in Saudi Arabia has shown interest in him.

In the current season, the 30-year-old Verratti has played 38 matches in all competitions for PSG, scoring no goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.