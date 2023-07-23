RU RU
PSG set price for Kylian Mbappe

PSG set price for Kylian Mbappe

Today, 08:15
PSG set price for Kylian Mbappe

According to L'Équipe, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has set a price tag of at least 150 million euros for French forward and national team player Kylian Mbappé. The French club is ready to sell the player in the summer transfer window. Earlier, Mbappé was excluded from the squad for the pre-season tour in Japan.

It was previously reported that PSG's management is prepared to relegate Mbappé to the bench if he refuses to extend his contract, which is valid until the summer of 2024, or if he rejects a transfer in the current transfer window.

The 24-year-old Mbappé has been with PSG since 2017 when he transferred from Monaco for a fee of 180 million euros. He has played a total of 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Mbappé has represented the French national team since 2017. He has played 70 matches for France, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. As part of the French national team, Mbappé won the 2018 World Cup and finished as the runner-up in the 2022 World Cup.

