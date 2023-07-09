PSG ready to sell Kylian Mbappe

EN RU
Paris Saint-Germain is ready to sell forward Kylian Mbappe during the summer transfer window, according to journalist Abdel Bulma from RTL Sport.

According to the source, the management of the French club will put the player on the transfer market if he refuses to activate the option to extend his contract until the summer of 2025. If the forward leaves as a free agent in the summer of 2024, it would jeopardize the club's financial position.

Earlier reports indicated that Real Madrid and Liverpool are interested in buying Mbappe. The Spanish and English clubs are prepared to pay around 200 million euros for the Frenchman. However, Paris Saint-Germain values the player at 250 million euros and also wants an additional 50 million euros in bonuses.

In the previous season, the 24-year-old Mbappe played 43 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists. His contract with the French club runs until the summer of 2024.

It is worth noting that this summer PSG has acquired midfielders Manuel Ugarte (for 60 million euros) and Lee Kang-in (for 22 million), defender Lucas Hernandez (for 45 million), and exercised the transfer option for forward Hugo Ekitike (for 28.5 million). Additionally, the club signed defender Martin Skriniar and midfielder Marco Asensio on free transfers.

