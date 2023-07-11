PSG ready to do anything for Kylian Mbappe

According to RMC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is making efforts to retain forward Kylian Mbappé in their squad.

The French club is reportedly willing to do everything possible to convince the player to extend his contract until the summer of 2025. PSG is ready to significantly increase Mbappé's salary and include a clause in the contract guaranteeing his sale in the summer of 2024.

Earlier reports suggested that the 24-year-old Mbappé was prepared to stay at PSG until the end of his contract, which expires in a year. The forward is seeking €60 million in annual wages and an additional €90 million as a loyalty bonus. After that, he intends to join Real Madrid as a free agent and receive a signing bonus of €100-125 million.

Mbappé has been playing for PSG since 2017 when he joined the Parisian club from AS Monaco for a transfer fee of €180 million. He has played a total of 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Since 2017, Mbappé has also represented the French national team. He has earned 70 caps, scoring 40 goals, and providing 24 assists for the French national team.