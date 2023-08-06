PSG reach deal for Portuguese star striker

Forward Goncalo Ramos from Lisbon's "Benfica" and the Portuguese national team will move to "Paris Saint-Germain," as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Portuguese club has agreed to loan the player for one year with an obligation for a subsequent purchase. In the summer of 2024, the French club will be obliged to buy out the forward for 65 million euros. This amount could increase by an additional 15 million euros through bonuses. PSG plans to use the loan scheme to bypass the financial fair play rules.

Goncalo Ramos, a 22-year-old forward, is a product of "Benfica" and has been playing for the Lisbon club's first team since 2019. In total, the forward has played 106 matches in all competitions for the club, scoring 41 goals and providing 16 assists. With "Benfica," Ramos became the champion of Portugal in the 2022/2023 season. The player's contract with the Lisbon club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Since 2022, Ramos has been playing for the Portuguese national team. He has participated in seven matches, scoring four goals and providing two assists.