PSG president spoke about the future of Kylian Mbappe

Photo: Kylian Mbappé's Instagram/Author Unknown

President of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, stated that the club has no intention of letting forward Kylian Mbappe leave for free.

"I have a clear position. I don't want to repeat it constantly, but I will say: 'We want Kylian to stay at PSG.' But if he wants to stay, he will have to sign a new contract with our club. Mbappe is the best player in the world, so he cannot leave for free, it's simply impossible. Kylian himself has said that he will never leave PSG for free. But if he changes his mind, it's not my fault. We don't want the best player in the world to leave for free," Al-Khelaifi said, as quoted by RMC.

Earlier, it was reported that the 24-year-old Mbappe had refused to extend his contract with PSG, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024. However, the forward intends to fulfill his contract, which entitles him to receive €60 million in salary, as well as a loyalty bonus of €90 million. After that, the Frenchman hopes to move to Real Madrid as a free agent and receive a signing bonus of around €100-125 million.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
