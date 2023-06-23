PSG pointed to the door of one of its recent newcomers

PSG are not against the departure of midfielder Fabian Ruiz on loan next season.

The Parisians are ready for such terms only with the inclusion of a clause on the subsequent repurchase of the player.

The source writes that the French club does not see the Spanish midfielder in their team on a permanent basis.

Ruiz joined PSG from Napoli last summer for €23m. He played 37 games in all competitions last season, scoring three goals and providing three assists.