PSG offered 70 million euros for the French striker

"Paris Saint-Germain" is not giving up its attempts to acquire the forward of Eintracht Frankfurt and the French national team, Randal Kolo-Muani, reports RMC Sport.

According to the source, the French club has offered 70 million euros for the player. This amount could increase by a few more million euros through bonuses. However, this offer did not satisfy the management of Eintracht Frankfurt. The reason is that the German club wants to receive at least 90-100 million euros for the Frenchman.

24-year-old Kolo-Muani has been playing for Eintracht Frankfurt since the summer of 2022. He joined the German club from French club "Nantes" as a free agent. He has played 48 matches for the Frankfurt club in all competitions, scored 25 goals, and provided 17 assists. With Eintracht Frankfurt, Kolo-Muani reached the final of the UEFA Europa League in the 2022/2023 season. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Kolo-Muani has been part of the French national team since 2022. He has played nine matches for the French national team, scored one goal, and provided one assist. As part of the French national team, he became a silver medalist in the 2022 World Cup.