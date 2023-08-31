PSG offered 45 million euros for the talented French striker

"Paris Saint-Germain" continues negotiations for the transfer of forward Bradley Barcola from "Olympique Lyon," as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Parisian club hopes to acquire the player before the end of the summer transfer window. In connection with this, PSG has offered 45 million euros for the forward. Additionally, "Lyon" may receive 10% of the amount from the player's next transfer. Lyon might accept these conditions, although they had previously demanded 50 million euros for Barcolas.

It was previously reported that the London club "Chelsea" is also interested in the forward.

20-year-old Barcola is a product of the "Olympique Lyon" academy. He was promoted to the first team of Lyon's club in 2021. He has played a total of 47 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Since 2023, Barcola has been playing for the French youth national team. He has played a total of seven matches for the French team, scored two goals, provided two assists, and received one yellow card.